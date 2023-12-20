CEC Of Azerbaijan Calls Up District Electoral Commission Chairs' Meeting

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. The Central
Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan is hosting a meeting of
chairmen of district election commissions, Trend reports.
CEC chairman Mazahir Panahov, members of the commission, and
chairpersons of district election commissions are taking part in
the meeting.
Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head
of Territorial-Organizational Issues Department of the Presidential
Administration Zeynal Naghdaliyev, Chairman of the Constitutional
Court Farhad Abdullayev, First Deputy Chairman of Milli Majlis
(Parliament) Ali Huseynli, Deputy Minister of Justice Togrul
Musayev, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Ismat Aliyev, First
Deputy Prosecutor General Elchin Mammadov are expected to speak at
the event.
