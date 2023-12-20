Information, Communication Serve To Up Azerbaijan's Media Savvy - Media Development Agency

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. Information and
communication processes have also contributed to the increase of
media literacy in Azerbaijan, Executive director of Azerbaijan
Media Development Agency Ahmad Ismayilov told journalists, Trend reports.
He spoke on the sidelines of the presentation of the regional
platform on media literacy.
"This conference is one of our scientific media literacy
activities. Within the context of the conference, the regional
platform on media literacy was presented for the first time, and we
believe that our young and society should master the required ways
of locating a source of objective information, studying it, and
consuming it. They will now be able to quickly obtain it through
this site. The capabilities of this platform will be increased in
the future, specifically to combat disinformation and fake news,"
he said.
