Information, Communication Serve To Up Azerbaijan's Media Savvy - Media Development Agency

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. Information and communication processes have also contributed to the increase of media literacy in Azerbaijan, Executive director of Azerbaijan Media Development Agency Ahmad Ismayilov told journalists, Trend reports.

He spoke on the sidelines of the presentation of the regional platform on media literacy.

"This conference is one of our scientific media literacy activities. Within the context of the conference, the regional platform on media literacy was presented for the first time, and we believe that our young and society should master the required ways of locating a source of objective information, studying it, and consuming it. They will now be able to quickly obtain it through this site. The capabilities of this platform will be increased in the future, specifically to combat disinformation and fake news," he said.

