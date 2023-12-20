(MENAFN) In a recent meeting of Defense Ministry officials attended by President Vladimir Putin, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu made startling claims of NATO member states having direct involvement in the ongoing Ukraine conflict. According to Shoigu, several NATO countries have boots on the ground, operating air defense systems, tactical ballistic missiles, and multiple launch rocket systems in Ukraine. He asserted that Western military personnel are actively engaged in preparing Ukrainian military operations and training troops, both within their home countries and on Ukrainian soil.



Shoigu's statements, backed by alleged radio intercepts featuring English and Polish speakers, raise concerns about the escalating foreign involvement in the conflict and the potential for a direct military confrontation between NATO and Moscow. Russian officials have consistently warned against increasing Western engagement, asserting that it heightens the risk of a more significant and direct military clash.



The defense chief went further, claiming that over 5,000 foreign fighters have been killed since hostilities erupted in February 2022. Notably, he provided specific figures, citing 1,427 Polish nationals, 466 Americans, and 344 United Kingdom citizens among the casualties. Additionally, Shoigu estimated that 410 NATO military and dual-purpose space devices are operating in the interest of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.



Despite facing sanctions, Shoigu commended Russia's defense industry for a remarkable production increase in the past 18 months, preventing ammunition shortages on the front lines. He asserted, "Despite the sanctions, we are manufacturing more high-tech weaponry than NATO countries," highlighting Russia's resilience in maintaining a robust defense capability amid geopolitical challenges.



As these claims reverberate on the international stage, the accusations of direct NATO involvement add a new layer of complexity to the ongoing Ukraine conflict. The global community closely monitors the situation, navigating the intricate dynamics of geopolitical tensions and evaluating the potential consequences of heightened foreign engagement in the region.



