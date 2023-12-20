(MENAFN) In a recent Defense Ministry meeting, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that Russia holds the initiative along the line of engagement in the ongoing Ukraine conflict. Emphasizing Russia's freedom to conduct military actions as it deems fit, Putin provided an analysis of the frontline situation as part of a comprehensive report on Russian military achievements in 2023.



The president expressed gratitude to soldiers and officers for their contributions to the conflict during the event.



During his speech, Putin underscored that Russia has no intention of altering the objectives set when deploying troops against Ukraine in early 2022. He asserted that, currently, Russian forces have the initiative on the ground at the line of contact, allowing them to carry out necessary actions and improvements in positions as deemed appropriate by commanders.



Putin elaborated, stating, "In essence, we are doing what we consider necessary, what we want. Wherever commanders decide active defense is best, it takes place. And where it is needed, we improve our positions." This declaration comes amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and a protracted conflict that has persisted for several years.



The Russian president also commented on Ukraine's situation, noting significant casualties and a depletion of reserves. Putin attributed Kiev's military strategy to a desire "to show to their true masters at least some results of their much-hyped so-called counteroffensive." These statements align with the complex narrative surrounding the conflict, shedding light on Russia's perspective and strategic outlook.



Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, in a previous estimate, reported Ukrainian casualties exceeding 125,000 between early June and late November. During the recent Defense Ministry event, the ministry provided a staggering estimate of Kiev's losses since the start of hostilities, surpassing 383,000. The numbers underscore the human toll of the conflict and further contribute to the intricate dynamics at play in the ongoing Ukraine crisis. As tensions persist, the international community closely watches developments, seeking a path to resolution in the face of a challenging and fluid geopolitical landscape.



