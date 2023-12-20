Washington says Ukraine facing really harsh winter

(MENAFN) As Ukraine braces for what has been described as a "very difficult" winter, the United States State Department has conveyed that the Biden administration has almost exhausted available funding streams for providing additional military assistance. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller emphasized the administration's unwavering support for Ukraine but indicated that only one drawdown package remains for the year, heightening concerns about the country's ability to defend itself amid ongoing tensions with Russia.



President Vladimir Zelensky's earlier expression of confidence that the United States would not betray Ukraine prompted questions during a press briefing, with Miller redirecting the issue to the United States Congress. Miller stated that Congress must decide whether to stand with Ukraine and provide the necessary funding to counter Russia's invasion, especially as the nation confronts what is anticipated to be a challenging winter.



While Miller acknowledged the existence of some remaining funding streams that the United States administration could tap into for sending additional military aid to Kiev, he stressed that these channels have been nearly exhausted and will likely be fully depleted in the coming weeks. The situation highlights the urgent need for congressional approval of President Joe Biden's latest request for Ukraine funding, totaling USD61 billion, which is part of an emergency spending bill also encompassing aid for Israel—a proposal enjoying broad bipartisan support.



Despite Biden's push for additional funding, the combined proposal has faced obstacles in Congress. Republican lawmakers have raised concerns, having previously approved USD113 billion in outlays for Ukraine. Their hesitation centers on worries that Biden lacks a clear victory strategy and may be prolonging the conflict with Russia. The unresolved debate in Congress underscores the challenges of navigating the geopolitical landscape and determining the most effective approach to supporting Ukraine during a critical juncture in its struggle for sovereignty.



MENAFN20122023000045015687ID1107630879