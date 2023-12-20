USD Stabilizes At KD 0.307, Euro Up To KD 0.337

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- The exchange rate of US Dollar stabilized on Wednesday against the Kuwaiti Dinar at KD 0.307, while Euro went up by 0.58 percent to KD 0.337 comparing to rates last Thursday, said the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK).

The CBK indicated in its daily bulletin that the Pound Sterling went up by 0.64 percent to KD 0.391 as well as Swiss Franc by 0.73 percent to KD 0.356, while Japanese Yen went down at 1.35 percent to KD 0.0021. (end)

