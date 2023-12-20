(MENAFN) In a significant display of international discord, the United Nations General Assembly recently approved a resolution aimed at combating the glorification of Nazism, with a vote of 118 in favor, 49 against, and 14 abstentions. The resolution, proposed by Russia and adopted annually for nearly two decades, urges United Nation member states to take decisive action against historical revisionism and the denial of crimes against humanity committed during World War II.



The resolution specifically addresses the need to counteract practices that contribute to the escalation of contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia, and related intolerance. However, the vote revealed a stark divide among United Nation member states, with major Western nations such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Spain, Germany, Italy, and Japan expressing opposition. Notably, countries like Ukraine, Georgia, Latvia, and Lithuania also joined the dissenting group.



Russia's deputy permanent representative, Maria Zabolotskaya, accused a group of Western nations of attempting to politicize the resolution and turn it into a country-specific document. undermining cooperation in countering neo-Nazism, racism, and xenophobia.Zabolotskaya urged nations to address their concerns through dialogue rather than



Despite the opposition, Zabolotskaya acknowledged and expressed gratitude to the countries that supported the resolution, including China, Brazil, Israel, and numerous others. The vote outcome, she noted, "speaks for itself," emphasizing the importance of united efforts in countering the glorification of Nazism on the global stage.



The controversial vote raises questions about the geopolitical implications surrounding historical narratives, as well as the challenges in achieving consensus on issues related to World War II and its aftermath. The debate underscores the complexities of international cooperation when confronting the legacy of historical events, revealing deep-seated divisions among United Nation member states on matters of historical interpretation and the fight against racism and intolerance.



