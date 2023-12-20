PDTRA Launches 2Nd Early Warning System For Weather Emergencies

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Petra, Dec. 20 (Petra) - The Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA) unveiled its second early warning system on Wednesday in collaboration with the Municipal Support Program funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID)The primary objective of this system is to proactively mitigate the risks associated with various weather emergencies, particularly floods and torrents.The initiative aims to safeguard the well-being of citizens, tourists, archaeological treasures, and both public and private assets, while also minimizing operational costs by issuing timely warnings ahead of adverse weather conditions. The early warning system will be pivotal in executing precautionary measures such as inspecting tunnels, flood channels, ferries, valleys, hotspots, and removing potential obstacles.Furthermore, it streamlines the monitoring of weather conditions, allowing for a close and vigilant assessment until the weather event subsides. This comprehensive approach not only contributes to climate change adaptation but also fosters economic and tourism activities in the region.Hamza Olayani, the Commissioner of Infrastructure and Investment at PDTRA, emphasized that the implementation of this second early warning system underscored the authority's commitment to bolstering institutional capabilities and mitigating the impact of disasters and climate-related risks. The system encompasses crucial components such as risk knowledge, monitoring, and forecasting.Highlighting the historical context, Olayani noted that the first early warning system in Jordan was inaugurated by PDTRA in 2014 in collaboration with the United Nations Development Program and with funding support from the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation. The current endeavor reflects the authority's dedication to advancing its capabilities and proactively addressing climate change challenges.Olayani further outlined that the PDTRA's personnel will undergo comprehensive training to effectively utilize and manage the new system. This training is pivotal in managing the risk of flash floods and minimizing their impact on residential and archaeological areas. The authority also plans to implement proactive measures, including the construction of dams on major valleys and the erection of retaining walls.It is worth noting that the Municipal Support Program aims to fortify early warning systems not only in the PDTRA but also in the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority and various municipalities.