FM, US Secretary Of State Engage In Talks On Gaza

Amman, Dec. 20 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, received a phone call from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken last evening.The call, a follow-up to recent discussions in Washington, focused on strategies to address the escalating war in Gaza, involving Safadi and members of the Arab-Islamic ministerial committee tasked with international intervention.During the conversation, Safadi underscored the urgent need to halt the ongoing aggression towards Gaza. He emphasized the critical importance of taking prompt and comprehensive measures to ensure the sustained and immediate delivery of humanitarian aid to the region. Additionally, Safadi expressed deep concerns regarding the volatile situation prevailing in the West Bank.Blinken reiterated the unwavering commitment of the United States toward providing substantial and sustainable humanitarian aid to Gaza. He pledged to facilitate the efficient passage of aid into the region.Furthermore, Blinken reaffirmed the United States' dedication to achieving a lasting peace settlement, advocating for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the principles of a two-state solution.The conversation between the two officials also addressed the ongoing efforts aimed at preventing the further escalation of the war. Both parties emphasized the imperative of safeguarding civilian lives and halting the perpetration of violence by settlers in the West Bank.