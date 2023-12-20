Integrum Establishes Center Of Excellence In Ukraine

The need for amputee care in Ukraine has increased rapidly since the Russian invasion. More than 20,000 individuals have lost extremities, which has put a high strain on the healthcare system and created a significant need for swift actions on an infrastructure level. The new Center of Excellence is operational following recent visits to Ukraine by Dr. Brånemark. Two senior surgeons have already been trained and certified to perform both transfemoral and transhumeral surgeries using Integrum's innovative OPRATM Implant System.

More than 10 patients have already been treated using Integrum's implant system. This was initially done as a pro bono initiative by Dr. Brånemark and Integrum but is now also part of Integrum's commercial operations.

"Following our recent efforts in Ukraine, we have had constructive conversations with resourceful partners working tirelessly to restore war victims' health. We are proud to take part in the establishment of the Center of Excellence in Kyiv, which will function both as a medical center for the clinical care of patients who have suffered limb loss and as a beacon of knowledge for surgeons to learn how to perform reconstructive surgery using the OPRATM Implant System," says Rickard Brånemark, CEO of Integrum.

