Asian Cup Shuttle Buses Go On Trial Run, Traffic Congestion At 6 Locations Likely

Doha, Qatar: Shuttle buses for the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 are scheduled for a trial run until 8pm today, December 20.
The trial will be carried out in six locations as potential traffic congestion is anticipated within the vicinity and routes of these sites during this period.
The six locations named include:
- Lusail Metro Bus hub - East
- Al Bayt Stadium
- Al Wakra Metro Bus Station
- Al Janoub Stadium
- Qatar University Metro Bus Station
- Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium
