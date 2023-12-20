Thomas Hyland, Esq. Wins Chicago's“Top 100 Injury Attorney 2023” Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Sobo & Sobo , a leading personal injury firm in Chicago, today announced injury attorney Thomas J. Hyland, Esq. has been selected as a member of The National Trial Lawyers' prestigious“Top 100 for 2023” list. This honor is held by only the most successful lawyers across the country, and acknowledges their exceptional experience, reputation among clients and peers, and rate of success."We're spreading our wings in Chicago, and the vibe is just buzzing with excitement,” said Mr. Hyland.“We're not just about the usual legal stuff; we keep it real by being there for folks, staying open and honest, and showing good old-fashioned kindness. This award tells us that Chicago residents recognize this, and I couldn't be more proud."The National Trial Lawyers is an invitation-only organization composed of the highest-quality attorneys from every state and region in the country. Membership is extended only to the select few of the most qualified attorneys from each state or region who demonstrate superior qualifications of leadership, reputation, influence, stature, and public profile measured by standards in compliance with state bar and national Rule 4-7.Mr. Hyland was raised on the southside of Chicago and currently resides in Bridgeport with his family. The grandson of a battalion chief of the Chicago Fire Department, helping those in need through hard work and dedication was instilled in Mr. Hyland from a young age.“Winning for our clients isn't just a job; it's about rewriting stories and making a positive mark in this awesome city,” said Mr. Hyland.“###About Sobo & Sobo LLPEstablished in Middletown, New York in 1969, the Personal Injury Law Firm of Sobo & Sobo is made up of a group of professionals with a passion for helping others who also happen to be talented attorneys. We have become recognized leaders in the field of personal injury law in our over 50 years of representing accident victims throughout the NY and Tri-state area.Learn more about Sobo & Sobo atAbout The National Trial LawyersThe National Trial Lawyers is an essential source of information, education and networking for the most accomplished trial lawyers throughout America. Through unique and professional networking opportunities, information and CLE programs, we continually strive to give our members a competitive edge in today's ever-changing legal profession.Learn more about The National Trial Lawyers atThis press release is issued through EmailWireTM ( ) – the global newswire service that provides Press release distribution with guaranteed resultsTM.

