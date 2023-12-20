Georgia Manufacturing Alliance Wraps Up An Exceptional Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jason Moss, CEO Georgia Manufacturing AllianceATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Georgia Manufacturing Alliance (GMA) is closing out 2023 and calling it a success, according to the organization's Founder and CEO Jason Moss. GMA, Georgia's fastest-growing community of manufacturing professionals, hosted 55 events this year that included numerous plant tours, networking opportunities and educational sessions. Some of the notable plant tours included Daniel Defense in Savannah, Osborne Wood Products in Toccoa, Southern Metalcraft in Lithonia, and Alcon in Duluth, GA.GMA also partnered with the Greener Manufacturing Show this year, held in October in Cobb County. This show has become the event to which manufacturing professionals look for practical ways to use fewer natural resources, reduce both pollution and waste, recycle and reuse materials, and moderate emissions in their processes.“This has been a fantastic year for GMA and its members. There have been so many wonderful opportunities for manufacturing leaders to network, learn, and grow,” said Moss.“We look for next year to be even better. GMA membership is a great way to learn best practices, and to exchange ideas with other manufacturing experts.”This year also marked the second consecutive year that Moss was named to Georgia Trend Magazine 's Top 500 Most Influential Leaders. This distinction is given to leaders in Georgia who consistently drive the state's strong economy to new heights.About Georgia Manufacturing Alliance (GMA):GMA is a membership-based industry organization founded in 2008 to support Georgia's manufacturing community. GMA provides monthly plant tours, educational sessions, tradeshows, and unique networking opportunities designed to help make profitable business connections for its members. To learn more about the organization, membership, and upcoming events, visit the GMA website at .

