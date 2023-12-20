Russian ambassador confirms Russia`s absences from WEF in Davos

(MENAFN) In a recent announcement, Russian Ambassador to Switzerland Sergey Garmonin confirmed that Russia will once again be notably absent from the annual World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, scheduled to take place from January 15 to 19. This decision follows the WEF's refusal to extend invitations to Russian representatives for the second consecutive year, citing the unwelcome nature of Moscow's military operations in Ukraine.



The WEF's stance on Russia's participation has led to a freeze in relations with Russian firms affected by sanctions due to the ongoing conflict. Ambassador Garmonin expressed his belief that the exclusion of Russia from Davos 2024 is a loss primarily for the forum itself, asserting that Moscow will continue addressing global challenges through alternative platforms and formats.



This diplomatic rift stems from the WEF's decision to exclude Russia from the prestigious event, a move triggered by Moscow's military intervention in Ukraine. The organizers deemed Russia's participation undesirable, resulting in the freeze of relations with sanctioned Russian entities. Garmonin emphasized that Russia sees little disadvantage in missing out on Davos, suggesting that the forum's decision only hampers its own standing in international dialogue.



Furthermore, the Russian ambassador criticized the Swiss organizers' plans to host a dedicated meeting discussing Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's ten-point peace plan. Garmonin dismissed such gatherings as divorced from reality, lacking any tangible added value, and unlikely to contribute to bringing peace closer. Zelensky's proposed "peace formula" calls for Russia's withdrawal from contested territories, reparations from Moscow, and the establishment of a war crimes tribunal.



As tensions persist on the geopolitical stage, Russia's absence at Davos 2024 underscores the strained relations between Moscow and international forums. The diplomatic fallout raises questions about the efficacy of such exclusions and the impact on global dialogue surrounding pressing issues. The international community watches closely as Russia asserts its commitment to addressing challenges on alternative platforms while expressing skepticism about the effectiveness of certain diplomatic initiatives, such as discussions around Zelensky's peace plan.



