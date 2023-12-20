Global Migraine With Brainstem Aura Market Size, Share, Analysis And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Migraine with Brainstem Aura, also called "basilar-type migraine" or "basilar migraine," is a rare subtype of migraine accompanied by an aura. Migraine is a neurologic condition characterized by frequent, intense migraines, which other symptoms may accompany. Migraine with Brainstem Aura is characterized by aura symptoms emanating from the brainstem, an essential anatomical region present at the base of the brain that controls a multitude of physiological processes.

Migraine with aura is a discrete subtype of migraine distinguished by the co-occurrence or precedence of visual, sensory, or other neurological disturbances while the convulsion stage is occurring. Other neurological disorders, including transient ischemic attacks (TIAs), may be mistaken for migraine with brainstem aura, an infrequent medical condition.

Market Dynamics Rising Prevalence of Migraine in the aura market drives the global market.

Migraine with brainstem aura is a recurrent condition that affects a subset of individuals, namely between 6.6% and 10% of patients diagnosed with migraine accompanied by aura. Migraine, when accompanied by a characteristic aura, is an exceptionally prevalent condition. A study published in May 2019 in the Journal of Headache and Pain reports that 8% of the general population is affected by migraine with aura.

Typical migraine aura (MA) symptoms consist of completely reversible visual, sensory, or linguistic disturbances. Visual aura symptoms (VASs) are the highest, comprising 98–99% of manifesting auras (MAs). In contrast, sensory and linguistic disturbances are observed in 36% and 10% of auras, respectively. Thus, the increasing incidence of migraine with aura will ultimately lead to a rise in cases of migraine with brainstem aura across the globe, thereby propelling the expansion of the global market.

Technological Advancements Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Because of advancements in medical imaging technologies and the growth of the neuroscience field, the diagnosis of migraines with Brainstem Aura (MBA) has significantly advanced over the past ten years. Sophisticated neuroimaging techniques, such as diffusion tensor imaging (DTI) and functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI), were developed by scientists to assess and monitor the structure and activity of the brain throughout an MBA program. Functional MRI and diffusion MRI enhance the functionalities of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) by acquiring intricate spatial images and, respectively, neuronal tracts and blood flow within the nervous system.

Additionally, regulatory approvals for the advancement of diagnostic devices of the major actors are growing in number. For instance, in May 2022, a leading provider of health technology worldwide, Royal Philips, revealed that their new MR 7700 3.0T MR system had received 510(k) approval from the FDA. The latest revolutionary MR innovation from Philips offers performance and precision that are unmatched in advanced clinical diagnostics and research. As a result, these factors are anticipated to generate expansion opportunities for the migraine with brainstem aura market.

Regional Analysis

North America holds the most significant market share during the forecast period. North America, particularly the United States and Canada, are widely recognized for their exceptionally sophisticated healthcare systems and profound understanding of medical concerns. This involves the collaboration between headache clinics and specialized neurologists with the ability to diagnose and treat migraines with brainstem aura. Migraine patients in North America who are afflicted with brainstem aura have access to a wide range of treatment options, including acute and preventative pharmaceuticals, non-pharmacological approaches, and preventative medications. The introduction of targeted migraine medications, such as calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) inhibitors, has expanded the treatment options available to individuals suffering from migraines, including those with brainstem aura.



The global migraine with brainstem aura market size is estimated to grow at a

CAGR of 4.85%

during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on diagnosis, the global migraine with brainstem aura market is bifurcated into magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computerized tomography (CT), and others.



Based on treatment, the global migraine with brainstem aura market is segmented into abortive medication and preventive medication.



Based on distribution channels, the global migraine with brainstem aura market is bifurcated into retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and others.

Based on end-users, the global migraine with brainstem aura market is bifurcated into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, and others. North America is the most significant global migraine with brainstem aura market shareholder and is expected to expand substantially during the forecast period.

Key HighlightsCompetitive Players

The key global migraine with brainstem aura market players are Allergen Plc, Pfizer, Inc., AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Abbott Laboratories, Merck & Co., Inc.,

Eisai Co., Ltd., Eli Lily and Company, Endo International Plc, Impax Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, and others.



In March 2023,

Pfizer Inc.'s nasal spray for migraine was granted approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. This development provides patients with a potentially suitable pain-relieving alternative for headaches. According to the manufacturer, Zavzpret has been approved for managing acute migraines. In February 2023,

Theranica, a provider of advanced neuromodulation devices for migraine and other pain conditions and a prescribed digital therapeutics company, announced that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved the Nerivio® prescription wearable for acute and preventive use in patients 12 years and older with migraine, aura or no aura.



Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Computerized Tomography (CT) Others



Abortive Medication Preventive Medication



Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies Others



Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Centers Others



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America The Middle East and Africa

Market NewsGlobal Migraine with Brainstem Aura Market: Segmentation By DiagnosisBy TreatmentBy Distribution ChannelBy End-UserBy Regions