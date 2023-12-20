Home Healthcare Market Size To Grow By USD 312.33 Million From 2022 To 2027, North America To Account For 44% Of Market Growth - Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The

home healthcare market

is expected to grow by USD 312.33 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will

progress at a CAGR of 12.64% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by type (products, services, and solutions), application (medical treatment and preventive healthcare), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). North America is estimated to contribute 44% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

The growth of the elderly population, a growing demand for prolonged medical care, and an increased awareness of health issues are driving the market in this region. The availability of favorable reimbursements and insurance has also driven growth.

Global Home Healthcare Market 2023-2027

Company Profile:

A and D Holon Holdings Co Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., ARKRAY Inc., B.Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Cardinal Health Inc., Exergen Corp., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, Home Medical Products Inc., Invacare Corp., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Medline Industries LP, OMRON Corp., Pulsenmore Ltd., ResMed Inc., Rotech Healthcare Inc., and Stryker Corp.

A and D Holon Holdings Co Ltd. -

The company offers home healthcare products such as UA-1200BLE blood pressure monitors and UT-201BLE-A thermometers.



Home Healthcare Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market share growth by the

products segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Products make up most of the market's revenue because they are widely used and easily accessible.

Comprehensive Insights: Diverse Elements of Home Healthcare Services



Home Healthcare Agencies



Diverse agencies offer specialized care and medical assistance directly at patients' residences.

Ensures personalized care tailored to individual needs and medical requirements.

Home Nursing Care



Professional nursing services are delivered in the comfort of patients' homes.

Addresses a wide spectrum of medical needs, from wound care to medication management.

Medical Equipment Providers



Suppliers of essential tools and devices required for home-based medical care.

Offer a range of medical equipment tailored to specific patient needs.

In-Home Therapy Services



Specialized therapeutic sessions are conducted within the patient's home environment.

Aims to promote rehabilitation, recovery, and improved mobility.

Remote Patient Monitoring



Utilizes technology to remotely track and monitor patients' health status.

Enables healthcare professionals to provide timely interventions based on real-time data.

Personal Care Services



Comprehensive support for daily living activities and personal hygiene.

Provides assistance and companionship for individuals requiring extra care.

Home Infusion Therapy



Administers specialized medications and fluids in the comfort of patients' homes.

Offers a convenient alternative to hospital-based treatments.

Home Health Software



Innovative software solutions designed to streamline home healthcare processes.

Enables efficient management of patient records, schedules, and care plans.

Palliative Care Providers



Focuses on enhancing the quality of life for patients with serious illnesses.

Offers holistic support addressing physical, emotional, and spiritual needs.

Milk Formula Vending Machine



Provides convenient access to formula milk for infants and caregivers.

Ensures accessibility and availability of necessary nutritional supplements.

Formula Milk Handling System



Efficient systems designed for safe handling and preparation of formula milk.

Ensures adherence to hygiene and safety standards.

Rehabilitation Services at Home



Therapeutic services tailored to assist patients in regaining strength and functionality.

Conducted within the familiar environment of the patient's home.

Hospice Care at Home



Offers compassionate end-of-life care and support within the home setting.

Focuses on comfort, dignity, and pain management for terminally ill patients.

Home Healthcare Insurance



Provides financial coverage for various home-based healthcare services.

Offers peace of mind by covering expenses related to medical care at home.

Remote Healthcare Consultations



Virtual medical consultations and diagnoses offered remotely.

Enables access to healthcare professionals from the comfort of one's home.

Home-Based Primary Care



Comprehensive primary healthcare services delivered directly at home.

Addresses preventive care, chronic conditions, and acute illnesses.

Care Coordination Services



Streamlines and integrates multiple home healthcare services for patients.

Ensures cohesive and efficient delivery of various medical interventions.

Respiratory Therapy at Home



Specialized therapy addressing respiratory issues in the home environment.

Helps manage respiratory conditions and improve breathing patterns.

Pediatric Home Healthcare



Tailored healthcare services catering to the unique needs of pediatric patients.

Ensures specialized care and support for children in their home environment.

Formula Milk Processing Machine



Efficient machinery designed for the preparation and processing of formula milk.

Ensures consistency and quality in the preparation process.

Medication Management at Home



Ensures proper administration and adherence to prescribed medications.

Helps patients manage their medication schedules effectively.

In-Home Medical Testing



Conducts various diagnostic tests within the comfort of patients' homes.

Offers convenience and accessibility for routine medical evaluations.

Senior Living at Home Solutions



Comprehensive support systems for elderly individuals to live comfortably at home.

Includes various services and adaptations to promote independent living.

Home Healthcare Quality Assurance



Ensures adherence to stringent quality standards in delivering home healthcare. Focuses on maintaining high-quality care and patient satisfaction.

Home Healthcare Market: Market Dynamics

Key Driver



Quality of home healthcare increasing patient satisfaction

Growing demand to prevent infections and ensure patient safety Rise in geriatric population

Quality of home healthcare and increasing patient satisfaction is the key factor driving market growth.

Patient satisfaction with the quality of home health care has increased, which is encouraging people to adopt it. Care providers and healthcare professionals shall take account of patients' physical, mental, or health needs in order to improve their satisfaction. Moreover, suppliers offer products and services which are of the highest quality at reduced prices.

Major Trend

Increased incidences of life-threatening diseases are the primary trend shaping the market growth.

Enhancing Healthcare Accessibility: A Comprehensive Overview of the Home Healthcare Market

In the ever-evolving landscape of healthcare, home-based services have emerged as a pivotal solution, catering to diverse medical needs while ensuring comfort and convenience for patients. The Home Healthcare Market encompasses a wide array of essential services, each playing a vital role in supporting individuals with varying health requirements.

Home nursing care stands as a cornerstone within this sphere, providing specialized medical attention and support directly within the familiar confines of a patient's home. Simultaneously, in-home therapy services offer targeted rehabilitation, fostering recovery in a comfortable environment.

With advancements in technology, remote patient monitoring has gained prominence, enabling healthcare professionals to remotely track and assess patient vital signs and health metrics. This innovation ensures continuous care while affording patients the freedom to remain in their residences.

The provision of medical equipment by specialized providers ensures that patients have access to essential tools and devices required for their care. Meanwhile, home infusion therapy and respiratory therapy at home address specific medical needs through tailored treatments administered in a familiar and comfortable setting.

The significance of personal care services cannot be overstated, encompassing various daily living activities and support for individuals requiring assistance. Care coordination services streamline the process, ensuring seamless integration and delivery of multiple services to meet the holistic needs of patients.

Palliative care providers offer compassionate support, aiming to enhance the quality of life for individuals facing serious illnesses. Hospice care at home extends this support further, providing comfort and dignity during end-of-life stages.

In parallel, remote healthcare consultations and home-based primary care leverage technology to bring medical expertise directly to patients' doorsteps, enhancing accessibility and convenience. Medication management at home ensures adherence and proper administration of prescribed medications.

For pediatric and senior patients, specialized services cater to their unique needs, offering tailored care and support. Additionally, home healthcare quality assurance ensures that services meet stringent standards, prioritizing patient well-being.

Innovative solutions like milk formula vending machines and formula milk handling systems cater to specific dietary needs, ensuring accessibility and convenience for caregivers. Similarly, formula milk processing machines streamline the preparation process, ensuring efficiency and safety.

Furthermore, in-home medical testing allows for the convenient assessment of various health parameters without the need for hospital visits. Senior living at home solutions aim to provide comprehensive support and resources for elderly individuals to live comfortably and independently.

The integration of home healthcare insurance into this ecosystem plays a crucial role in facilitating access to these services, ensuring financial coverage and peace of mind for patients and their families.

As the healthcare landscape continues to evolve, the Home Healthcare Market remains at the forefront, offering an extensive range of services and solutions that prioritize patient-centric care while embracing innovation and technological advancements.

Related Reports:

The aged care market

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.72% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 343.71 million.



The biocides market

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 5.81 billion.



What are the key data covered in this home healthcare market report?



CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the

home healthcare market between 2022 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the home healthcare market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about

upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the home

healthcare market across

North America,

Europe,

Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of home healthcare market companies.

