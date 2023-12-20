French parliament approves immigration bill despite opposition

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the French parliament approved an immigration bill supported by President Emmanuel Macron's government, despite a significant internal rebellion within his own party due to backing from the far right.



The lower house voted in favor of the legislation with a substantial majority, ultimately not relying on the support of Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally (RN) to pass the bill.



Several amendments were introduced during the legislative process, resulting in the tightening of immigration measures compared to the original submission. Critics from the left accused the government of capitulating to pressure from the far right.



While Marine Le Pen endorsed the revised bill, key members of Macron's Renaissance Party and allied factions from the left indicated their inability to support it any longer. Reportedly, several ministers even threatened to resign in response to the developments.



"We can rejoice in ideological progress, an ideological victory even for the National Rally (RN), since this is now enshrined into law as a national priority," stated Le Pen, a three-time presidential candidate who heads the lawmakers of the National Rally (RN) in parliament, is widely anticipated to run for the presidency again in 2027.

MENAFN20122023000045015839ID1107630827