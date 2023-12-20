Australian woman receives 1-year jail sentence for throwing dog off 2-story roof

(MENAFN) A 26-year-old woman named Amy Lea Judge, hailing from Perth, has received a one-year jail sentence from an Australian court. This decision comes after she threw her Maltese-Shih-Tzu mix, named Princess, off the roof of a two-story shopping center's car park. The sentence was issued by the Midland Magistrates Court, according to a news agency.



As a result of the egregious act, 10-year-old Princess suffered severe injuries, including internal hemorrhaging, a brain injury, and spinal and pelvic trauma. The court characterized the incident as "planned, deliberate, and intentional." Amy pleaded guilty and received a 10-month jail term for animal cruelty, along with an additional two months for unrelated matters, as reported by the news portal.



A compassionate passerby quickly transported the injured dog to a veterinarian, where an examination revealed internal hemorrhaging, a brain injury, and spinal and pelvic trauma.



In the aftermath of this appalling act of animal cruelty, which left the community in shock and disgust, prosecutors in court described it as "egregious, callous, and cruel."



Having pleaded guilty to the shocking crime in the Midland Magistrates Court, Amy was sentenced to one year in prison on Tuesday. The West Australian reports that she received a 10-month jail term for the animal cruelty charge and an additional two months for unrelated matters.

