Former Haitian senator faces life sentence in US prison for involving in leader’s assassination

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, a former Haitian senator, Joseph Joel John, was sentenced to life in federal prison by a United States court for his involvement in the 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise.



John, who pleaded guilty in October to charges including conspiring to kill and kidnap a person outside the US, as well as providing material support for the plot, was extradited from Jamaica in May 2022.



The assassination of President Moise occurred during an attack on his residence in Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince, on July 7, 2021. While the first lady, Martine Moise, was also injured, she later recovered.



According to a probable cause affidavit filed in 2022, John confessed to assisting in obtaining vehicles and firearms for the plot and acknowledged attending a meeting with co-conspirators the day before Moise's assassination, as revealed by an FBI agent's affidavit.



Joseph Joel John is the third individual charged in connection with Moise's assassination, according to the US Department of Justice. In 2022, Mario Antonio Palacios and Rodolphe Jaar were both arrested and charged.



Jaar, a Haitian-Chilean national, had previously pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in June for conspiracy to commit murder or kidnapping outside the US and providing material support resulting in death, according to the plea agreement.

MENAFN20122023000045015839ID1107630825