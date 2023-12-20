Malaysia declares ban on docking of Israeli owned, linked ships

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the Malaysian government declared a prohibition on the docking of ships owned or flagged by Israel, as well as any vessels destined for Israel, at its ports.



Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's office announced that the ban would be implemented immediately, citing it as a response to Israel's actions in its conflict with Hamas.



“This sanction is a response to Israel’s actions that disregard the basic humanitarian principles and violate international law through the ongoing massacre and continuous cruelty against the Palestinian people,” the declaration mentioned.



Malaysia, a predominantly Muslim country, has consistently advocated for Palestinian rights and causes.



Similar to neighboring nations such as Indonesia, Brunei, Bangladesh, the Maldives, and Pakistan, Malaysia does not officially recognize Israel.



The recent Israeli military actions in Gaza, prompted by Hamas' attacks on October 7, have led to widespread protests in Malaysia and increased political pressure on Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.



Anwar continues to be a vocal critic of Israel and its supporters, including the United States, despite the latter being a significant trading partner.



In a parliamentary address in November, Anwar stated that the government would maintain diplomatic relations with Hamas and “would not punish” the group following its actions on October 7 in Israel.

MENAFN20122023000045015839ID1107630824