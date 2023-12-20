Washington court accuses man of luring victims with promises of gold, murdering 4

(MENAFN) A Washington state resident is accused of enticing individuals into the woods under the pretext of hidden gold, subsequently murdering them, disposing of their bodies, and stealing their vehicles. This information is based on court documents outlining four murder charges against the man.



Court documents indicate that Richard Walter Bradley, aged 40, initially faced a murder charge in May 2021 related to the death of Brandi Blake. Subsequently, earlier this month, he was charged in connection with the killing of Emilio Raul Maturin.



According to prosecutors, they stated in a court filing earlier this month their intention to charge Bradley with murder in the deaths of Michael Goeman and Vance Lakey. While two additional murder charges have since been filed, CNN has not been able to immediately verify the specific charges related to Goeman and Lakey.



In a charging document filed in early December, King County senior deputy prosecuting attorney Thomas C. O’Ban II stated that all the killings shared a "common scheme."



“(He) tells an individual that he needs their help digging up gold, lures them out to a wooded area, alone with him, murders them, and buries/leaves their body deep in the park,” O’Ban noted. “After completing his murder, the defendant takes possession of the victim’s vehicle and anything inside the vehicle, and is seen driving that vehicle in the hours/days after the victim is missing.”



In May 2021, authorities discovered the buried body of Brandi Blake at Game Farm Wilderness Park in Auburn, Washington, as outlined in a probable cause affidavit. The document notes the presence of a freshly dug empty hole, along with a pick and shovel found in close proximity.

