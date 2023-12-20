Electrolyzers Market Worth $57.2 Billion By 2030 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the Electrolyzers Market during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region comprises major economies such as China, Japan, and Australia. The Electrolyzers Market in Asia Pacific is primarily fueled by the increasing foreign investments in green hydrogen projects. According to IEA, China is estimated to account for nearly half of global electrolyzers manufacturing capacity by the end of 2023. Asia Pacific is one of the leading markets for adopting green technologies to meet the government targets for reducing GHG emissions. It aims to deploy green hydrogen on a large scale. The country plans to have 200,00 green hydrogen fuel cell vehicles and 320 hydrogen refueling stations by 2025 to meet the global carbon emission standards.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:





Key Players

Some of the major players in the Electrolyzers Companies

are thyssenkrupp nucera (Germany) , John Cockerill (Belgium), Nel ASA (Norway), Plug Power Inc. (US), and Siemens Energy (Germany). The major strategies adopted by these players include new product launches, acquisitions, contracts, agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, collaborations, investments, and expansions.

Recent Developments



In October 2023, John Cockerill expanded its operations to the US hydrogen market by acquiring manufacturing space in Texas, for a new gigafactory. The facility is expected to produce 1GW per year of electrolyzers.

In April 2023, Nel ASA entered into a contract with Hyd'Occ for the supply of 20 MW of alkaline electrolyzer equipment to Hyd'Occ for its venture in Port-La-Nouvelle, France. Nel has successfully completed and provided the front-end engineering and design (FEED) study for this project.

In June 2023, thyssenkrupp nucera and Unipar collaborates to incorporate thyssenkrupp nucera electrolyzers in Unipar's plant in brazil

In June 2022, Siemens Energy and Air Liquide formed a joint venture to produce industrial-scale renewable hydrogen electrolyzers in Europe. In March 2022, Enapter S.r.l announced the launch of a next generation EL 4.0 AEM electrolyzer. The electrolyzer will be utilized for mass green hydrogen production.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Energy and Power Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Hydrogen Generation Market

by Technology (SMR, ATR, POX, Coal Gasification, Electrolysis), Application (Refinery, Ammonia, Methanol, Transportation, Power Generation), Source (Blue, Green, Gray), Generation Mode Region - Global Forecast to 2028

Hydrogen Market

by Sector (Generation Type (Gray, Blue, Green), Storage (Physical, Material), Transportation (Long, Short)), Application (Energy (Power, CHP), Mobility, Chemical & Refinery (Refinery, Ammonia, Methanol)), Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Green Ammonia Market

by Technology (Alkaline Water Electrolysis (AWE), Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Electrolysis, Solid Oxide Electrolysis), End-Use Application (Transportation, Power Generation, Industrial Feedstock) & Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Green Hydrogen Market

by Technology (Alkaline and PEM), Renewable Source (Wind, Solar, Geothermal, Hydropower, and Hybrid of Wind & Solar), End-Use Industry (Mobility, Power, Chemical, Industrial, Grid Injection), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarketsTM

MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes , as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStoreTM (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit TM or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarketsTM INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight:



Visit Our Website:

Content Source:



Logo:



SOURCE MarketsandMarkets