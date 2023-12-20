(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press release, Helsinki, 20 December 2023 at 9:30 AM (EET)

Center for Integrative Neuroscience in MI, United States Orders Nexstim NBS 6 System

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces that it has received an NBS (Navigated Brain Stimulation) 6 system order from the Center for Integrative Neuroscience, a new clinic located in Traverse City, Michigan.

Released earlier in 2023, the NBS 6 is a new generation Nexstim system that is FDA-approved for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and CE-marked for the treatment of MDD and chronic neuropathic pain. The modular product design allows for an expansion of system capabilities over time. The NBS 6 utilizes Nexstim's state-of-the-art nTMS (navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation) technology, enabling high-precision and accurate targeting of the TMS to the brain.

Center for Integrative Neuroscience, founded by Dr. Richard Burke and Dr. Elizabeth Teklinski, is a new private clinic providing neuromodulation to patients suffering from a variety of conditions. Adding TMS to the services they offer, Drs. Burke and Teklinski continue their work of providing cutting-edge personalized treatments.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, says:“We share Dr. Burke's and Dr. Teklinski's mission of providing opportunities for a better quality of life. Majority of the pain patients treated at their clinic also suffer from depression, and at Nexstim, we are committed to providing advanced products and services that offer an effective and comfortable treatment option. Our NBS 6 system delivers on this promise as it has been developed together with Nexstim's customers, ensuring the best possible level of usability. We warmly welcome this new clinic in Michigan to our growing NBS 6 therapy user community.”

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating growth-oriented medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective diagnostics and therapies for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology for navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

Nexstim's Diagnostics Business focuses on commercialization of the Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system. The NBS System 5 is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Nexstim's Therapy Business markets and sells the NBS System 6 which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBS 6 system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Nexstim shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland.

About the Center for Integrative Neuroscience

Dr. Richard Burke's and his team's Pain, Neuromodulation, and Functional Spine Surgery programs aim to be the leading exemplars in the Midwest, combining advanced technology and innovative techniques to give hope to patients who have been told there was none. The team seeks to offer a comprehensive, multidisciplinary approach to developing cutting-edge, minimally invasive, and mostly non-pharmacological treatments for many neurological diseases and pain syndromes. They work to incorporate the latest technology to personalize each patient's treatment plans.

Dr. Burke is an expert in functional spine surgery and neuromodulation. He has explored clinical outcomes of minimally invasive percutaneous interventions to manage craniofacial pain and headache disorders to, cranial neuralgias, and many other neurological disorders. Dr. Burke is an early adopter of neuromodulation (with over 2000 spinal cord stimulation procedures to date) and is considered a leader in the field. More information available at .

Dr. Elizabeth Teklinski has been trained in the latest advancements in integrative pain psychotherapy, psychotraumatology, and palliative care by many renowned leaders in their respective fields.

Learn more about the Center for Integrative Neuroscience at centerforintegrativeneuroscience

