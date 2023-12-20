(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Syensqo 2024 Financial Calendar
Brussels, Belgium – December 20, 2023 - 08:30 CET
Syensqo today publishes its 2024 financial calendar and invites the financial community to mark their calendar accordingly.
| Événement
| Date
| Full year 2023 earnings
| March 12, 2024
| First quarter 2024 earnings
| May 16, 2024
| Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting
| May 23, 2024
| First half year 2024 earnings
| August 1, 2024
| First nine months 2024 earnings
| November 5, 2024
Quiet period dates will be provided prior to each earnings' season.
About Syensqo
Syensqo is a science company developing groundbreaking solutions that enhance the way we live, work, travel and play. Inspired by the scientific councils which Ernest Solvay initiated in 1911, we bring great minds together to push the limits of science and innovation for the benefit of our customers, with a diverse, global team of more than 13,000 associates.
Our solutions contribute to safer, cleaner, and more sustainable products found in homes, food and consumer goods, planes, cars, batteries, smart devices and health care applications. Our innovation power enables us to deliver on the ambition of a circular economy and explore breakthrough technologies that advance humanity.
Learn more at
Attachment
20231220_2024 financial calendar_EN
MENAFN20122023004107003653ID1107630816
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.