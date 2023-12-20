(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Participation notification by BlackRock Inc.
Brussels, Belgium – December 20, 2023 - 8:30 CET
According to Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), BlackRock Inc. (50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, U.S.A.) recently sent to Syensqo the following transparency notification indicating that it crossed the threshold of 3%. Here is a summary of the move:
| Date on which the threshold was crossed
| Voting rights after the transaction
| Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction
| Total
| December 11, 2023
| 3.29
| 0.85%
| 4.14%
The notification, dated December 14, 2023, contains the following information:
Reason for the notification: Holding of voting securities upon first admission to trading Notified by: BlackRock Inc. : A parent undertaking or a controlling person Date on which the threshold is crossed: December 11, 2023 Threshold of direct voting rights crossed: 3% upwards Denominator: 105,876,417 Additional information: The disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. going above 3%. Additionally, total holdings for BlackRock, Inc. went above 3%.
Transparency notifications and the full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held is available on the Investor Relations Section of Syensqo's website.
