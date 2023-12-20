               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Solvay 2024 Financial Calendar


12/20/2023 2:33:05 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Regulated information

Brussels, December 20, 2023, 08:30 CET

Solvay today publishes its 2024 financial calendar and invites the financial community to mark their calendar accordingly.

Event Date
Full year 2023 earnings March 13, 2024
First quarter 2024 earnings May 7, 2024
Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting May 28, 2024
First half year 2024 earnings July 31, 2024
First nine months 2024 earnings November 6, 2024

Quiet period dates will be provided prior to each earnings' season.
We invite you to join our mailing list to receive events notifications.

Do you wish to review our Capital Market day presentation ?

  • SOLVAY CMD

More information can be found on

Attachment

  • 20231220_2024 Financial calendar_EN

