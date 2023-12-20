Participation Notification By Blackrock Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Brussels, December 20, 2023, 08:30 CET
According to Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), BlackRock Inc. (50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, U.S.A.) recently sent to Solvay the following transparency notification indicating that it crossed the threshold of 3%. Here is a summary of the move:
The notification, dated December 14, 2023, contains the following information:
Reason for the notification:
acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights acquisition or disposal of financial instruments that are treated as voting securities Notified by: BlackRock Inc. (50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, U.S.A.) Date on which the threshold is crossed: December 11, 2023 Threshold of direct voting rights crossed: 3% downwards Denominator: 105,876,416 Additional information: The disclosure obligation arose due to total holdings in voting rights for BlackRock, Inc. going below 3%. Additionally, voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. went below 3%.
Transparency notifications and the full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held is available on the Investor Relations Section of Solvay's website.
