Chatbot Engineer Academy Upskill To Uplift Initiative Aims To Transform Lives And Strengthen Communities Through Tech

Audrey Believes The Future Forward Is To Embrace Technology

UpSkill To UpLift Initiative: Empowering low-income individuals with no-code AI skills for jobs & entrepreneurship, fostering community & economic growth.

- Audrey Bell-KearneyLAWRENCEVILLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Chatbot Engineer Academy , started by Gwinnett Women's Chamber of Commerce President, Audrey Bell-Kearney, is proud to announce the launch of the groundbreaking "UpSkill To UpLift Initiative." This innovative program is set to revolutionize the job market for low-income individuals and those on public assistance by harnessing the power of no-code technology in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI). As the president of a chamber of commerce we are always looking for ways to support our businesses and strengthen our communities' states Audrey.**Empowering Communities Through No-Code Chatbot Engineering**The Chatbot Engineer Academy is committed to making a significant impact in communities by offering a unique four-week program that focuses on no-code chatbot development, prompt engineering, job readiness, and entrepreneurship. Designed for individuals from low-income backgrounds, the academy breaks down barriers to the tech industry, allowing participants to unlock their potential without requiring a college degree or prior coding experience.**A Vision of Transformative Impact**Within the next 12 months, the academy aims to transform the lives of 12,000 individuals, creating a ripple effect of opportunity and empowerment. This initiative is not just about education but about igniting a revolution in the tech industry, where one's economic background does not determine their success. The goal is to contribute to reducing economic disparities and enhancing community resilience by fostering an inclusive and diverse technological workforce.**Targeting Unemployment and Fostering Innovation**With unemployment figures remaining a concern in Georgia and across the United States, the "UpSkill To UpLift Initiative" seeks to make a substantial impact. Participants will learn to leverage no-code tools, opening doors to either secure employment in tech industries or launch entrepreneurial ventures. This upskilling endeavor is set to potentially lead to an economic surge in communities globally.**Inspiring Change One Individual at a Time**The initiative goes beyond equipping individuals with immediate skills. It aims to ignite a passion for further learning in the AI space, potentially propelling many into leadership and innovation roles within the tech industry. The impact of this initiative in Gwinnett County alone which is home to over 1 million people, the second-largest county in Georgia, could be substantial with just 1% of the people taking the course, potentially leading to 10,000 individuals embarking on new, prosperous career paths.Audrey Bell-Kearney: A Visionary Leading the WayAudrey Bell-Kearney, the dynamic founder and president of the Gwinnett Women's Chamber Of Commerce, is a visionary leader in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI). She authored "The AI Advantage: Fueling Small Business Growth Leveraging Smart Tools & Artificial Intelligence," guiding entrepreneurs through the evolving AI landscape. Her commitment to technological progress and community upliftment is evident in her initiative to establish the Georgia A.I. Summit, scheduled for January 19, 2024, a platform for AI thought leaders and innovators.Audrey's innovative spirit shone brightly when she developed Coach EVE, a super bot AI designed to assist aspiring GenX entrepreneurs . Created in just a week, Coach EVE is programmed with 57 critical questions, highlighting Audrey's swift problem-solving skills and deep understanding of AI.Recognizing the transformative potential of AI, Audrey launched a training program for individuals in low-income communities, aimed at equipping them to become ChatBot Engineers (CBEs). This program offers pathways for career advancement in tech and entrepreneurship. The CBEs trained under this initiative play a crucial role in businesses by implementing smart bots and managing customer interactions, making technology accessible and empowering underserved populations. Audrey's efforts symbolize the impactful role of technology in economic development and community transformation.Join Us in This Transformative JourneyChatbot Engineer Academy invites you to be a part of this transformative journey. Share this information with your community and be the change you wish to see in your community. Together, we can shape a more equitable future in the digital world, one upskilled individual at a time....

