Parabellum Unveils Thrash Metal Resurgence With Singles 'Deserted,' 'Corridor Of Rage,' And 'One Above All'

Pictured Left to Right: Thor Conrad (Bass), Dylan Stearns (Lead Guitar), Emre Aube (Lead Vocals/Rhythm Guitar) and Jacey Knecht (Drums).

Teen Band Parabellum Reignites Thrash Metal Flame with Electrifying New Releases

- Emre Aube - Lead Vocalist & Rhythm GuitarsSACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Parabellum, a Northern California-based thrash metal band, announces the release of their electrifying singles - "Deserted," "Corridor of Rage," and "One Above All." These tracks, available on popular music streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music , mark a thrilling revival in the thrash metal genre, leading up to their upcoming album, "The Iron Curtain."Parabellum, consisting of Emre Aube on rhythm guitar and lead vocals, Jacey Knecht on drums, Dylan Stearns on lead guitar and backup vocals, and Thor Conrad on bass, draws deeply from the roots of thrash metal giants. Emre Aube comments, "Our music is a tribute to the thrash legends who inspired us, blending their raw energy with our unique twist for today's world." This fusion of classic sounds with modern vigor sets Parabellum apart, reigniting the thrash metal scene with a resonance reminiscent of its origins.The band's debut singles showcase relentless rhythms, riveting riffs, and raucous vocals. Drummer Jacey Knecht reflects, "We're redefining thrash, proving it's not just a thing of the past but a genre that's evolving and more powerful than ever." Their performances echo the frenzied energy and unyielding spirit of thrash's golden era.The members of Parabellum, all in high school, demonstrate an unwavering dedication to thrash metal. Lead guitarist and backup vocalist Dylan Stearns shares, "Every song is a piece of our journey, echoing the thrash metal that resonates deeply with us and, we hope, with our listeners too." Their commitment is evident in each meticulously crafted track, from the aggressive melodies of "Deserted" to the pulsating beats of "Corridor of Rage" and the intense vocals in "One Above All."Bassist Thor Conrad adds, "This is just the beginning. 'The Iron Curtain' is our statement that thrash metal is here to stay, and we're at the forefront of this movement." Their passion and skill in crafting each song highlight their role as modern-day torchbearers of thrash metal, ensuring its enduring spirit.Information:For more information about Parabellum and to experience their singles, visit . Follow them on social media @parabellumbandca for the latest updates and behind-the-scenes looks at their upcoming tours and releases.

