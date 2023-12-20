Qatar Rail Recognises Long-Serving Employees

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In the presence of Managing Director and CEO H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie, Qatar Railways company (Qatar Rail) recognised employees with long service, underscoring its steadfast commitment to recognising and appreciating its workforce.

During the ceremony, 88 of long-serving employees at Qatar Rail who have dedicated 5, 10, and 15 years to the company were recognised, the event comes as a step of appreciating the efforts of these employees who have played a key role since joining the company, supporting its journey of success, and translating its vision into tangible achievements.

Chief of Corporate Support at Qatar Rail, Khalifa Hassan Al Malki Al Jehani said:“We are pleased to recognise our long-serving employees who have greatly contributed to the company's success over the past years. Their dedication and hard work throughout the years have left a clear mark on various projects and achievements of the company.

“I would like to express our deep gratitude to each employee with long service as their valuable and continuous contributions are priceless and have played a key role in achieving the vision and strategic goals of the company.” He added,“Qatar Rail places significant emphasis on its human capital across various workforce sectors, aligning with a strategy focused on developing and enhancing the skills and experiences of its employees and national talents, while also rewarding their dedication.

“Our human capital is the driving force behind all our successes. We take pride in our long-serving employees and are delighted that Qatar Rail's efforts in investing in human resources motivated them to continue their journey with us. We eagerly anticipate their ongoing contributions to the company's future successes.”

Qatar Rail consistently prioritises the investment in its human resources, committing to offering benefits that not only attract national talents but also actively contribute to the continuous enhancement of their expertise. This commitment resonates with the company's core values, which revolve around the pursuit of excellence and the ambition to be an employer of choice in the Qatari market.

The company strives to cultivate a work environment that fosters the exchange of knowledge and provides opportunities for the development and growth of a skilled workforce and national capacities. Ultimately, this approach plays a pivotal role in propelling the company toward the achievement of its strategic objectives.