Dambe Warriors League Announces Season 02 Launch And Strategic Partnership With MTN

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)



Dambe Warriors League (DWL) ( ), the premier sports organization dedicated to promoting the ancient martial art of Dambe, is excited to announce a new strategic partnership with MTN. This partnership signifies a pivotal moment for DWL as they strive to expand their reach both domestically and internationally by providing unique fan engagement opportunities just in time for the launch of Season 02, which begins on December 24th, 2023 in Lagos.

Hugh Guill and Kinglsey Pungong, the Co-Founders of DWL, shared jointly,“We are thrilled to announce our new partnership with MTN, as they are the unquestioned leader in their industry. Together, we believe that we will propel the sport of Dambe into the future by bringing the sport to a larger audience and offering fans an unparalleled experience at an affordable price.”

With the MTN partnership, DWL will look to expand on its impressive Season 01 reach of 7 million from September through November by accessing MTN Nigeria's subscriber base which is tallied at over 77 million as of September 2023. By tapping into this vast network, DWL aims to make Dambe accessible to a larger and more diverse audience than ever before.

Together with MTN, DWL has developed a three-tiered pricing package for fans. This includes options for a weekly subscription, monthly subscription, and a Dambe fight livestream day pass, ensuring accessibility for fans at all levels of engagement. Guill, the CEO of Dambe Warriors League, notes,“Our mission is to unite Africa through its warriors, honour, and traditions. We know that to accomplish this, content options must be available at affordable prices as we strive for Dambe to be accessible to everyone that wants it. We believe we have been able to accomplish this objective to date and are very excited for Season 02 and beyond.”

Fans can enjoy an enhanced mobile experience through the official Dambe Warriors app, powered by MTN. This app will offer a substantial free section of content for fans to explore and learn more about their favorite fighters and catch up on all the Season 01 action. During Season 01, DWL packed arenas every two weeks in Abuja, Lagos, and Kano. In Season 02, the League plans to expand their activities into Kaduna and Niger.

DWL invites sports lovers, corporate organizations, local communities, and other stakeholders to join them on this extraordinary journey and to follow Season 02 via the official Dambe Warriors app, and through the Dambe Warriors Instagram ( ),

Facebook

( ), X ( ), TikTok

( ), and YouTube

( ) accounts.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Dambe Warriors League.--br- src="" alt="Dambe Warriors League" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo