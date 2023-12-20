The Chetu Foundation Provides Winter Gear To Those In Need

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) December 19, 2023 4:54 am - Chetu Team Members Distribute Blankets and Winter Essentials to Help Residents Keep Warm During the Chilly and Harsh Winter

The Chetu Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Chetu, a global software solutions and support services provider, successfully organized a Winter Gear Drive near its Noida campus this month, donating a mountain of blankets and essential winter wear.

“This drive reflects our core values – giving back and forging bonds beyond the office," said Shaili Bansal, executive director of The Chetu Foundation." Our employees' generosity warms more than just hearts; it provides vital protection to people from Noida's winters, where Himalayan chills can plummet to 3°C.”

On December 9th, more than 24 Chetu team members, armed with warmth and smiles, distributed over 100 blankets and winter accessories, bringing comfort and cheer to countless residents.

"Chetu, through its Foundation, is deeply committed to leaving a positive footprint beyond the world of software," Bansal emphasized.“This commitment is woven into the very fabric of The Foundation's values.”

The mission of The Chetu Foundation, which supports disaster relief, education, health, and humanitarian initiatives, includes:

Empowering people through technology.

Creating and sustaining positive change.

Giving back to the community.

Improving quality of life.

For more information about The Chetu Foundation, please visit

About Chetu:

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global software solutions and support services provider. Chetu's specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to the needs of the clients. Chetu's one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has 14 locations throughout the U.S. and abroad.

About The Chetu Foundation:

About The Chetu Foundation:

Founded in 2018, The Chetu Foundation is the non-profit subsidiary of Chetu, a global provider of software solutions and support services. Created to aid its team members in their philanthropic interests, The Chetu Foundation's mission is based on the principles of"Empowering Children,""Improving the Quality of Life,""Giving Back to Communities," and"Creating and Sustaining Change."

