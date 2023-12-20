               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Iranian Currency Rates For December 20


12/20/2023 2:20:07 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on December 20, Trend reports.

When compared to December 19, the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate revealed that 28 currencies grew in price while 8 decreased.

According to the CBI, one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials, whereas one euro equals 46,110 rials.

Currency

Rial on December 20

Rial on December 19

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,555

53,055

1 Swiss franc

CHF

48,788

48,368

1 Swedish króna

SEK

4,132

4,109

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,089

4,038

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,184

6,152

1 Indian rupee

INR

506

506

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,457

136,552

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,990

14,976

100 Japanese yens

JPY

29,248

29,361

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,386

5,387

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,170

109,095

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,482

31,358

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,331

26,062

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,291

2,255

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,444

1,446

1 Russian ruble

RUB

465

467

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,210

3,209

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,414

28,123

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,619

31,507

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,294

38,282

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,285

1,285

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

20

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,585

31,557

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,754

8,736

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,927

5,987

100 Thai baths

THB

120,738

119,997

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,973

8,948

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,288

32,211

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

46,110

45,858

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,184

9,156

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,646

15,671

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,713

2,710

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

602

602

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,747

12,747

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,677

24,684

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,147

75,221

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,852

3,845

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,019

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 471,441 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,420 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 428,583 rials, and the price of $1 is 390,382 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 497,000–500,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 546,000–549,000 rials.

---

