Kyrgyzstan To Focus On Investment Attraction Initiatives In 2024

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 20. Kyrgyzstan intends to begin efforts on attarcting investors within the first 100 days of 2024, Akylbek Japarov, the Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, said, during a meeting of the Investment Council, Trend reports.

He mentioned that in January of the upcoming year, the work of all country's development funds, state development banks, and council members will be reviewed.

"We've been making revisions and changes to investment laws, but there haven't been any significant changes. We're now going in a different direction. We are forming an interdepartmental commission and involving relevant programs," Japarov noted.

The Investment Council meeting attendees explored options for partnership between government entities and entrepreneurs. The meeting was attended by representatives from government agencies, development funds, state banks, and the business community.

Meetings aimed at bringing investments into the country will be held on a monthly basis beginning next year.

