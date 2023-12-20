Baku Hosts Extraordinary Congress Of Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. Today's extraordinary congress of the Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation (ATUC) will discuss five issues, the Chairman of ATUC Sattar Mohbaliyev said, Trend reports.

He noted that the first issue is support for the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev in the early presidential election.

“The congress has 2,194 attendees, accounting for 16% of the total. Finally, a suitable selection will be reached,” Mohbaliyev noted.

On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree holding an early presidential election in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024.

On December 17, the New Azerbaijan Party submitted documents to the CEC on nominating Ilham Aliyev for the post of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The candidacy of Ilham Aliyev was approved at a meeting of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan on December 19.

