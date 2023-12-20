Baku Hosts Extraordinary Congress Of Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. Today's
extraordinary congress of the Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation
(ATUC) will discuss five issues, the Chairman of ATUC Sattar
Mohbaliyev said, Trend reports.
He noted that the first issue is support for the candidacy of
Ilham Aliyev in the early presidential election.
“The congress has 2,194 attendees, accounting for 16% of the
total. Finally, a suitable selection will be reached,” Mohbaliyev
noted.
On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev signed a decree holding an early presidential election in
Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024.
On December 17, the New Azerbaijan Party submitted documents to
the CEC on nominating Ilham Aliyev for the post of President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan.
The candidacy of Ilham Aliyev was approved at a meeting of the
Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan on December 19.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN20122023000187011040ID1107630769
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.