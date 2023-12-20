Russian Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To About 349,190

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has already lost about 349,190 troops in Ukraine (+890 over the past day).
The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
Between February 24, 2022 and December 20, 2023, the enemy's total combat losses included also 5,814 tanks (+16 over the past day), 10,794 armored fighting vehicles (+23), 8,206 artillery systems (+16), 928 multiple launch rocket systems (+2), 611 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 324 aircraft, 324 helicopters, 10,871 motor vehicles and fuel tanks (+29), 22 warships/boats, 1 submarine, 6,316 unmanned aerial vehicles (+17), 1,203 special equipment units (+3). A total of 1,612 enemy cruise missiles (+1) were shot down.
The data are yet to be updated.
A reminder that Ukraine's Defense Forces continue carrying out measures to develop a bridgehead in the Kherson region.
MENAFN20122023000193011044ID1107630766
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.