Russian Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To About 349,190

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has already lost about 349,190 troops in Ukraine (+890 over the past day).

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Between February 24, 2022 and December 20, 2023, the enemy's total combat losses included also 5,814 tanks (+16 over the past day), 10,794 armored fighting vehicles (+23), 8,206 artillery systems (+16), 928 multiple launch rocket systems (+2), 611 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 324 aircraft, 324 helicopters, 10,871 motor vehicles and fuel tanks (+29), 22 warships/boats, 1 submarine, 6,316 unmanned aerial vehicles (+17), 1,203 special equipment units (+3). A total of 1,612 enemy cruise missiles (+1) were shot down.

The data are yet to be updated.

A reminder that Ukraine's Defense Forces continue carrying out measures to develop a bridgehead in the Kherson region.