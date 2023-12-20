Zoomex Is Now Integrated In Tradingview - Crypto Exchange

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2023 / Zoomex announces the integration with TradingView, a powerful collaboration that delivers seamless charting of Zoomex trading pairs directly on the TradingView platform.

Deep Integration

TradingView boasts an expansive social network of over 30 million traders and investors, who rely on its superior charting capabilities and analytical tools to identify opportunities across global markets. By integrating with TradingView, we are providing Zoomex users with unparalleled access to market insights from the world's most robust community of proactive traders and investors.

Advanced Trading & Charting Features

Users can now leverage TradingView's professional trading tools and interactive charting features for comprehensive technical analysis, helping them discover optimal trading opportunities.

Real-Time Crypto Price Tracking

Stay up-to-date with real-time, intraday quotes on cryptocurrencies, enhancing your technical analysis and enabling you to capture market opportunities as they arise.

Connecting to Zoomex on TradingView - A Simple Guide

- Step 1 : Use "ZOOMEX:" in the ticker search on TradingView to find our products.

- Step 2 : Select your trading pair and click the "Launch chart" button.

- Step 3 : You're ready to go - start charting Zoomex price movements!

About Zoomex

Zoomex, a forerunner in the crypto industry, underscores sustainability as its guiding principle, establishing it not merely as a commitment but as the core foundation upon which the company is built. The exchange seeks to evolve in tandem with its community, ensuring to acknowledge and give back to those who've offered unwavering support from the very beginning. Zoomex's dedication to maintaining a conducive and thriving environment for users shines through. The company prides itself on offering an impeccable, seamless trading platform matched with customer service of the highest standard.

Established in 2021, Zoomex is synonymous with innovation in the realm of cryptocurrency trading. By harnessing the power of state-of-the-art blockchain technology, the platform envisions a future where tech can significantly enhance lifestyle choices and amplify asset value. The ambition of Zoomex is clear: to deliver a premier online cryptocurrency trading environment to an ever-growing clientele, thus nurturing a culture of prudent investment decisions.

With a keen focus on superior trading products, Zoomex supports an impressive roster, featuring USDT perpetual contract trading for over 200 cryptocurrency options, thereby providing users with a plethora of trading possibilities.

About TradingView

TradingView is the global hub for real-time charting, discussion, and trading of financial markets. Users have access to an advanced charting platform and a dynamic social network where they can exchange ideas, live stream, and engage in community discussion forums.

Explore and Analyze Trading Ideas

Gain from TradingView's exhaustive collection of trading ideas, tips, and strategies to elevate your trading skills. Tap into the market's pulse with insights from renowned traders.

Intra-Day Market Monitoring

With TradingView, you get instant access to intraday market quotes. Browse through an extensive selection of tickers across stocks, currencies, futures, and other asset classes.

Professional Traders' Scripts at Your Disposal

Familiarize yourself with popular trading scripts on TradingView, refining your techniques and boosting your trading efficacy with the most impactful strategies.

