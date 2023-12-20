Invitation To Presentation Of Essity's Year-End Report 2023

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) STOCKHOLM, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Essity's Year-end Report 2023 will be published on January 25, 2024, at approximately 07:00 CET. In conjunction with publication, a telephone and web presentation will be held at 09:00 CET where President and CEO Magnus Groth will present and answer questions.
Presentation:
Date:
Thursday, January 25, 2024
Time: 09:00 CET
Link to Web presentation:
Telephone:
UK: +44 (0) 33 0551 02 00, USA: +1 786 697 35 01, SWE: +46 (0) 8 505 204 24. Please call in well in advance of the start of the presentation and indicate "Essity".
The presentation of the Year-end Report will also be broadcast live on LinkedIn and X (Twitter)
For further information, please contact:
Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 73 313 30 55, [email protected]
Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, [email protected]
The following files are available for download:
|
|
Invitation to presentation of Essityâ€TMs Year-end Report 2023
|
,c3249277
|
Year-end Report 2023 Invitation
MENAFN20122023003732001241ID1107630757
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.