Valoe's Auditor Changes

Authorised Public Accountants Moore Idman Oy, with KHT Antti Niemistö, Authorised Public Accountant, as the responsible auditor, has announced that it has resigned from its position as auditor of Valoe Corporation (the "Company").

Valoe will convene an Extraordinary General Meeting at a date to be announced later to elect a new auditor.

Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides PV technology based on its own back contact technology and related projects, project design and technology consulting. Valoe also provides manufacturing technology for PV modules, module manufacturing lines, modules and key components for modules, as well as IBC solar cells manufactured at the Company's factory in Lithuania. Valoe is headquartered in Mikkeli, Finland, with production facilities in Juva, Finland, and Vilnius, Lithuania.