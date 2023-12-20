Kuwait Embassy In Canada Receives Mourners Of Late Amir

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti embassy in Canada held a function to receive mourners of the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah who passed away last Saturday.

The function hosted by Ambassador Reem Al-Khaled saw many Arab and foreign diplomats as well as high profile individuals who paid a visit and offered their condolences to Kuwait, its government and people.

In a statement, Ambassador Al-Khaled expressed her deepest sorrows on the passing of the late Amir, after a prosperous and successful career full of achievements and service to the people of Kuwait. (end)

