Kuwait's November Trade Surplus With Japan Down 18.2 Pct

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's trade surplus with Japan in November narrowed 18.2 percent from a year earlier to JPY 82.5 billion (USD 574 million), down for the second month, due to slow exports, government data showed Wednesday.

However, Kuwait stayed in black ink with Japan for 15 years as exports still outpaced imports in value, the Finance Ministry said in a preliminary report.

Overall exports from Kuwait to Japan shrank 10.3 percent year-on-year to JPY 109.7 billion (USD 763 million) for the second straight month of decline. Imports from Japan jumped 26.8 percent to JPY 27.2 billion (USD 189 million), up for the 19th month in a row.

Middle East's trade surplus with Japan also narrowed 20.5 percent to JPY 882.3 billion (USD 6.1 billion) last month, with Japan-bound exports from the region sliding 10.9 percent from a year earlier. Crude oil, refined products, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and other natural resources, which accounted for 95.4 percent of the region's total exports to Japan, went down 11.4 percent.

The region's imports from Japan soared 25.6 percent on robust demand for automobiles, machinery and manufactured goods.

The third-largest economy in the world recorded a worldwide trade deficit in November for the second month, amounting to JPY 776.9 billion (USD 5.4 billion), but it shrank in size by 62.2 percent from the previous year.

Exports edged down 0.2 percent from the year before, due to sluggish shipments of steel, semiconductor production and vessels. Imports dropped 11.9 percent on lower energy prices. LNG and crude oil. China remained Japan's biggest trade partner, followed by the US.

The trade data are measured on a customs-cleared basis before adjustment for seasonal factors. (end)

