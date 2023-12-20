CYSEC QATAR 2024 Summit To Unveil Groundbreaking Advances In Cybersecurity Strategies And Innovations

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Doha, Qatar, 20th December 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , In the past year, 18% of Qatari organizations experienced a cybersecurity incident, with 5% facing more than five incidents. The average cost per occurrence was estimated to be approximately $4.94 million. Recognizing the critical importance of cybersecurity in addressing cybercrime effectively, it must be regarded as an indispensable and integrated core function. Amidst this dynamic landscape, the eagerly awaited 8th edition of the CYSEC Global Summit is set to make a triumphant comeback through the CYSEC Qatar 2024 Summit . The event will unfold in the lively capital city of Doha, Qatar. This exclusive gathering provides a crucial platform for leaders and experts in the Cyber and IT security industry to engage in essential discussions on pressing cybersecurity challenges and explore the latest innovations shaping the global cybersecurity landscape.

In the past, CYSEC Global's stage was headlined by esteemed speakers and industry leaders such as:

– Head of Cybersecurity, Cyber Security Council– Head of Telecommunications Section Information Technology Center, Abu Dhabi Police General Head Quarter, UAEn – Director of Security Operations Department, Ministry of Energyi – AVP Data Privacy Senior Manager – Information Security, Mashreq BankDigital Transformation – Cyber Security – Artificial Intelligence expert – Director, ENEC

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE SUMMIT

Diverse Perspectives, Dynamic Insights: This summit unites 120+ thought leaders from government, smart cities, BFSI, logistics, healthcare, defense, real estate, and more. Featuring 15 key sessions and 8+ networking hours, it brings together IT, OT, and Security Leaders on one stage. Gain practical wisdom through real-world cases and success stories, addressing complex cybersecurity challenges.

Live Demos, Exhibitions, And Exposure To Cutting Edge Technology: Uncover the synergy of AI and machine learning in cybersecurity, and explore the transformative power of quantum technologies for digital security. The event's exhibition area will feature live demonstrations of cutting-edge cybersecurity products, services, and solutions. Pioneering insights come from industry leaders, including Mannai Corporation, Protec, Deloitte, Broadcom Software, KnowBe4, Kaspersky, Cybersafe, Bulwark, and more.

Networking : With over 8 hours dedicated to networking, the summit provides a fertile ground for professionals to connect, collaborate, and share ideas. This networking extravaganza ensures a dynamic environment, fostering valuable partnerships, potential collaborations, and engagement with solution providers.

Impact Across Editions:



2500+ IT, OT & Security Leaders

7 Editions Across Middle East

Hosting 80+ Cyber Security Companies

100+ Hours of Networking 2,570+ Introductory Meetings Arranged

Registration and Further Information:

Registrations for the CYSEC QATAR 2024 Summit are now open. For further information about the summit, including the full speaker lineup, agenda, and registration details, please visit the official summit website:

For sponsorship & exhibition opportunities, please register here .

Join us at the CYSEC QATAR 2024 Summit to be part of the conversation that will contribute towards UAE's future of cybersecurity and technology. Together, we can create a safer & resilient digital world for all.

