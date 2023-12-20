Global Rough Terrain Crane Market Size To Exceed USD 24.56 Billion By 2032 | CAGR Of 4.98%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Rough Terrain Crane Market Size was valued at USD 15.1 Billion in 2022 and the Worldwide Rough Terrain Crane Market Size is expected to reach USD 24.56 Billion by 2032, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies Covered: Broderson Manufacturing Corp., Maxim Crane Works, L.P., Liebherr Group, The Manitowoc Company, Inc., Terex Corporation, Tadano Ltd., Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd., KATO WORKS CO., LTD, TIL Limited, ENTREC Corporation, SANY GROUP and other key vendors.

New York, United States, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Rough Terrain Crane Market Size is to Grow from USD 15.1 Billion in 2022 to USD 24.56 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.98% during the projected period.





A rough terrain crane is a type of machine that can be used to lift and move products anywhere. The lifting rope, a wire rope or chains, and blades are commonly included. The majority of its applications involve lifting and moving large objects. Rough terrain cranes are commonly used in the manufacturing industry to assemble heavy equipment, in construction to move materials, and in transportation to load and unload items. Rough terrain cranes have an internal structure with four rubber tires that allow them to climb over uneven surfaces such as mountainous, swampy, or flat terrain while maintaining their grip. In the mining and petrochemical industries, these cranes are used for material handling and lifting maintenance. These are widely used in a variety of industries such as renewable energy, civil engineering, maritime engineering, petrochemical engineering, and construction. The market is expected to benefit from an increase in demand for rough-terrain cranes for installation and maintenance tasks across a variety of sectors over the forecast period. Furthermore, increased availability and awareness of rough-terrain cranes with cutting-edge technology and increased capacity are expected to open up new market opportunities throughout the forecast period.

COVID 19 Impact

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the rough terrain crane market was unreliable. The lockdowns and restrictions were imposed in many regions, disrupting construction projects and decreasing demand. However, during the pandemic, there was an increased need for infrastructure development and disaster relief efforts, which drove demand for rough terrain cranes. Rough terrain cranes, for example, were critical in lifting heavy materials and equipment in areas where hospitals and temporary medical facilities were quickly constructed to deal with the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the “ Global Rough Terrain Crane Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Capacity (Up to 25 Ton, 26 Ton – 74 Ton, 75 Ton – 100 Ton, Above 100 Ton), By Application (Construction, Utility) , and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.”

The 75 Ton – 100 Ton segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period

Based on the capacity, the global rough terrain crane market is segmented into up to 25 Ton, 26 Ton – 74 Ton, 75 Ton – 100 Ton, and Above 100 Ton. Among these, the 75 Ton – 100 Ton segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period. Rough-terrain cranes with capacities ranging from 75 to 100 tonnes can handle the majority of the main pulling tasks. With its improved performance in off-road and on-road applications and projects, it is highly preferred and adaptable in a wide range of industries. Over the forecasted period, sector Growth is likely to be fueled by increasing demand for construction equipment across a variety of infrastructure projects. The strong demand for this range in a variety of heavy-duty lifting applications is the primary factor driving the segment's faster-than-expected Growth.

The construction segment is witnessing significant CAGR Growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the global rough terrain crane market is segmented into construction and utility. Among these, the construction segment is witnessing significant CAGR Growth over the forecast period. Rough terrain cranes' ability to work in difficult and uneven terrain drives their demand in construction applications. These cranes are essential on construction sites for lifting bulky equipment, building materials, and other large items that conventional cranes may struggle with. Relevant examples include the use of rough terrain cranes in infrastructure development, building construction, and large-scale projects such as bridge and industrial facility construction, where their versatility and efficiency greatly contribute to completing tasks in a safe and efficient manner.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. Rough terrain cranes are in high demand in North America partly because of the region's active construction and infrastructure development activities. The numerous projects now underway in both urban and rural areas have increased the demand for adaptable and dependable lifting equipment in North America. The oil and gas industry's exploration and extraction activities in difficult terrain increase the demand for rough terrain cranes even more. There are instances of high demand in large cities such as New York, Los Angeles, and Houston, where industrial activity and construction projects rely heavily on rough terrain cranes to meet their lifting needs.

Asia Pacific, on the contrary, is expected to Grow the fastest during the forecast period. Market Growth is expected to be fueled by increased construction activity in APAC's developing economies, including India, China, Japan, and South Korea. Growing urbanization and increased financial resources have increased the demand for modern infrastructure, which has benefited the construction industry in the region. The demand for utilities is increasing in these emerging markets, hastening industry expansion.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global rough terrain crane market are Broderson Manufacturing Corp., Maxim Crane Works, L.P., Liebherr Group, The Manitowoc Company, Inc., Terex Corporation, Tadano Ltd., Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd., KATO WORKS CO., LTD, TIL Limited, ENTREC Corporation, SANY GROUP and Other Key Vendors.

Recent Developments

In March 2023, Tadano successfully delivered the GR-800EX rough-terrain crane to Al Faris in the UAE, a leading provider of heavy lifting solutions with a large fleet of cranes and heavy equipment.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global rough terrain crane market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Rough Terrain Crane Market, Capacity Analysis



Up to 25 Ton

26 Ton – 74 Ton

75 Ton – 100 Ton Above 100 Ton

Rough Terrain Crane Market, Application Analysis



Construction Utility

Rough Terrain Crane Market, Regional Analysis



North America



US



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



Uk



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Qatar



South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

