In 2024, the target for government bond issuance is set at kr. 65 billion. The focus will continue to be on issuance in the 2- and 10-year nominal bonds, supplemented with issuance in the 10-year green government bond and the inflation-linked government bond.

Opening of new 2-year benchmark bond

In the 1st quarter of 2024, a new 2-year government bond maturing in 2026 will be opened. The new government bond replaces 1.75 per cent 2025 as the 2-year on-the-run issue.

Issuance under the central government's EMTN programme

In 2024, a short-term bond in either euros or dollars will be issued under the central government's EMTN programme. The strategy remains to issue a foreign currency bond annually.

The strategy announcement is available at . Enquiries can be directed to Kristine Rasmussen on telephone +45 3363 6117

Attachment

Central government borrowing strategy 2024