(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 20 DECEMBER 2023 AT 9.00 A.M. EET

Enento Group cancels repurchased shares

Enento Group has, in line with the decision by the Board of Directors, cancelled 240,000 treasury shares of the company and the cancellation has today been registered with the Finnish Trade Register. The cancelled shares were repurchased under the share buyback program previously announced by the company on 24 April 2023 and the repurchases were made between 27 April – 30 June 2023.

The cancellation reduces the number of issued Enento Group shares with the corresponding amount but has no effect on the share capital. The cancelled amount corresponds to approximately 1.0 per cent of the total number of shares in Enento Group before the cancellation. Prior to the cancellation of the own shares, there were in total 24,034,856 issued Enento Group shares. After the cancellation, the total number of issued Enento Group shares and votes is 23,794,856.

Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses, and societies. Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 399 people are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden, and Denmark. The Group's net sales for 2022 was 167.5 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.