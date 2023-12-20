               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Norsk Hydro: Status Share Buyback Program


12/20/2023 2:03:24 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 22, 2023
End date of the share buyback program: February 29, 2024

Overview of transactions:

Date Aggregated daily volume (number of Shares) Weighted average share price per day (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK)
13.12.23 29 731 63.59 1 890 556
14.12.23 5 000 66.23 331 143
15.12.23 5 000 67.14 335 682
18.12.23 29 725 67.43 2 004 502
19.12.23 44 550 67.20 2 993 555
Previous transactions 13 771 330
Accumulated to date 13 885 336 62.34 865 552 303


Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 15 096 878 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 28 982 214 shares, corresponding to 1.42% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Investor contact:

Martine Rambøl Hagen
Head of Investor Relations
+47 91708918
...

Attachment

  • NHY Share buyback 19 12 2023

MENAFN20122023004107003653ID1107630712

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search