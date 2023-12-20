Norsk Hydro: Status Share Buyback Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback program for Norsk Hydro ASA.
Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 22, 2023
End date of the share buyback program: February 29, 2024
Overview of transactions:
| Date
| Aggregated daily volume (number of Shares)
| Weighted average share price per day (NOK)
| Total daily transaction value (NOK)
| 13.12.23
| 29 731
| 63.59
| 1 890 556
| 14.12.23
| 5 000
| 66.23
| 331 143
| 15.12.23
| 5 000
| 67.14
| 335 682
| 18.12.23
| 29 725
| 67.43
| 2 004 502
| 19.12.23
| 44 550
| 67.20
| 2 993 555
| Previous transactions
| 13 771 330
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Accumulated to date
| 13 885 336
| 62.34
| 865 552 303
Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 15 096 878 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 28 982 214 shares, corresponding to 1.42% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.
Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on
This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Investor contact:
Martine Rambøl Hagen
Head of Investor Relations
+47 91708918
...
Attachment
NHY Share buyback 19 12 2023
