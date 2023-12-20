(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Digitalist Group Plc Stock Exchange Release 20 December 2023 at 09:00





DIGITALIST GROUP PLC'S FINANCIAL REPORTING AND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN 2024



Digitalist Group Plc will publish its Financial Statement bulletin for the period 1 January - 31 December 2023 on Thursday, 29 February 2024.

Digitalist Group's Financial Statements 2023 will be published and posted on the company's website on Thursday, 28 March 2024.

Digitalist Group Plc will publish its financial information in 2024 as follows:

Business Review 1-3/2024 on Friday, 26 April 2024

Half-year report 1-6/2024 on Friday, 30 August 2024

Business Review 1-9/2024 on Friday, 25 October 2024

Digitalist Group Plc's Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday, 25 April 2024.

Digitalist Group Plc's Financial Statements will be published in Finnish and English and they are available on group's website immediately after publication.





DIGITALIST GROUP PLC

Board of Directors

For more information, please contact:

Digitalist Group Plc

Magnus Leijonborg, CEO, tel. +46 76 315 8422 ...

Chairman of the Board Esa Matikainen, tel. +358 40 506 0080, ...

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Main media







Attachment

Digitalist Group Plc stockrelease_EN_2023-12-20