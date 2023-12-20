(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORESIGHT VCT PLC

LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46

OFFER UPDATE – USE OF OVER-ALLOTMENT FACILITY

20 DECEMBER 2023

The Company published a prospectus on 15 November 2023 ( Prospectus ) containing an offer for subscription to raise up to £20 million with an over-allotment facility to raise up to a further £5 million through the subscription of new ordinary shares of 1p each ( Offer ). Full details of the Offer are contained in the Prospectus, which include details relating to the expected timetable for accepting applications for the 2023/2024 and 2024/2025 tax years.

In order to accommodate further demand, and in accordance with terms of the Prospectus, the Board of Directors of the Company ( Board ) has decided to implement the over-allotment facility available under the Offer in full to raise up to a further £5 million. The Offer will, unless fully subscribed earlier, remain open until 30 April 2024 or otherwise at the Board's discretion.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary:

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Gary Fraser Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations:

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181