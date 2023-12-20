Zeotap Introduces Ada: The AI-Companion For Audience Segment Creation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Zeotap CDP's AI Companion for Audience Segment Creation (Click to play)

BERLIN, GERMANY, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Zeotap, the easy, secure, and impactful Customer Data Solutions provider, is thrilled to introduce“AdaTM”, a cutting-edge AI solution that revolutionises how marketers interact within the Zeotap CDP.AdaTM, named in honour of Ada Lovelace, one of the first tech visionaries and computer programmers, represents a significant leap in user-friendly technology. Harnessing the power of one of the world's most advanced generative AI models to create a conversational interface for audience segmentation, AdaTM makes Zeotap CDP even more intuitive for users without technical backgrounds.Powered by the PaLM-2 model, AdaTM enables marketers to explore, understand, and activate data within Zeotap CDP effortlessly. It's like having a friendly chat with an AI-companion who guides you through critical marketing tasks, including audience segmentation, analytics, and customer journey building.One of the first and more relevant use cases where AdaTM can be applied is audience segmentation. Users can describe their segmentation criteria in plain language, and Zeotap CDP's AI-companion translates this into actionable conditions that can be modified or saved to create audience segments. AdaTM also allows users to activate these audiences for various purposes without requiring a deep understanding of underlying data structures.Zeotap's vision for AdaTM goes beyond audience segmentation. The company is highly committed to enhancing user experiences in Zeotap CDP by:-Streamlining Data Integration: Ada will automate the mapping of data from various sources to our clients' data models in Zeotap.-Empowering Customer Insights: Ada will enable marketers to explore customer insights through natural language descriptions, along with intuitive analytics and data visualisations.“At Zeotap, we strongly believe that CDPs shouldn't be complicated. This is the reason why our Product team has put so much effort into streamlining the usage of our best-of-breed CDP”, said Projjol Banerjea, CPO and Co-Founder of Zeotap. Adding“With AdaTM, we are redefining how marketers interact with their data, making it more accessible and user-friendly. Our goal is to shape the future of data-driven marketing, where technology empowers people to achieve their goals effortlessly”.MORE TECHNICAL INFORMATION:VIDEO: Meet Zeotap's AdaTM: Zeotap CDP's AI Companion for Audience Segment Creation -About ZeotapZeotap was founded in 2014 in Germany. Its mission is to make customer data easy, secure, and impactful. It empowers the world's most innovative brands to deliver personalised omni-channel customer experiences more efficiently while ensuring compliance.Zeotap CDP is a customer data platform for hands-on marketers to achieve meaningful business outcomes. It has been designed for comprehensive 360 customer identity, rapid deployment, low-latency real-time performance, and superior out-of-the-box connectivity, in a privacy-first world.Zeotap works with the world's top brands including Virgin Media O2, Sky, REWE, and Audi.For more information visit .MEDIA CONTACT

