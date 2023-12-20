Media reports Israel suggesting new pact to Hamas

(MENAFN) Reports emerging on Tuesday suggest that Israel has presented a new proposal to Hamas through Qatari intermediaries, offering a brief pause in its military operations in the Gaza Strip in exchange for the release of additional hostages. Citing officials and sources familiar with the ongoing negotiations, Axios and various Israeli media outlets revealed that the proposed deal envisions a seven-day ceasefire, with the condition that Hamas releases up to 40 women, elderly individuals, and those with health issues.



According to Channel 12, Hamas has countered with a demand for a complete cessation of hostilities, a condition reportedly deemed unacceptable by Israeli leadership, which has vowed to continue the conflict until Hamas is neutralized. The current proposal reflects a willingness on Israel's part to adopt a "flexible" approach, not only to the duration of the ceasefire but also to the number of Palestinian prisoners it may release in return.



Approximately 128 Israeli and foreign nationals, including at least eight Americans, are believed to still be held hostage in Gaza. This latest offer follows a previous week-long truce in which Hamas released 105 hostages in exchange for the release of 240 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons. However, negotiations broke down, and hostilities resumed on December 1.



Israeli President Isaac Herzog confirmed on Tuesday that the country is prepared for another humanitarian pause and additional aid to facilitate the release of hostages. However, the specific details of the proposed deal are yet to be finalized. President Herzog placed the responsibility squarely on Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.



As this delicate negotiation unfolds, the dynamics between Israel and Hamas continue to evolve, with both sides grappling for favorable terms. The outcome of these talks will undoubtedly have significant implications for the ongoing conflict in the region and the welfare of those affected by the hostage situation.



MENAFN20122023000045015687ID1107630706